Posted: Feb 16, 2021 2:24 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 2:24 PM

Max Gross

The State of Oklahoma vs. Omar Marano was slated to take place on Tuesday but was pushed back because of the closure of the Washington County Courthouse due to winter weather. Marano is facing charges of first degree murder for the alleged killing of Charles Bethel in March 2020.

It is alleged that Marano hit the victim in the head with a bat and the man later died at a residence in Shidler. During a preliminary hearing in August, Bartlesville Police Sargent Daniel Elkins testified that Marano told him that he went in to a residence on Maple Avenue with a bat. Marano then asked the victim for drugs, the man lunged at him and Marano hit him with a baseball bat multiple times. The defendant was unaware that he hit the victim in the head.

Prosecutors are optimistic that the trial could begin Wednesday dependent on the weather. If it takes place the trial will begin at 9 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.