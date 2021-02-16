Posted: Feb 16, 2021 11:11 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management and Public Service Company of Oklahoma has announced that the Southwest Power Pool notified them at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday that no further outages are needed at this time. They said restoration is underway or completed for anyone that lost power due to the black outs on Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, PSO's Stan Whiteford asks customers to continue to preserve electricity. Whiteford said that looks like turning back the thermostat and refraining from using big appliances. He said any little act helps.

Some customers were without power for up to three hours on Tuesday morning.