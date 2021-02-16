Posted: Feb 16, 2021 10:07 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is seeking a Program Specialist to join their team in Bartlesville.

The organization says:

“The successful candidate will have experience in social work or related field, be detail oriented, personable, goal driven and have a passion for improving the lives of children. This person will conduct both the enrollment and match support processes within our program both in the local community and statewide.”

Whoever gets to be the Program Specialist in Bartlesville will assist Area Director Charlene Dew with office administrative and resource development tasks.

More information on the job can be found here.