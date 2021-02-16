Posted: Feb 16, 2021 8:03 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools has suspended instruction on Tuesday, February 16 due to rolling power blackouts.

Parents and students who have power are welcome to optionally use enrichment resources available via Clever, with links at BPSLEARN.COM.

Meal deliveries are underway today at various parking lots. See the Bartlesville Child Nutrition Facebook page for details.

If a student or parent needs to report a positive case of COVID-19 or needs related advice, please contact Kerry Ickleberry at ickleberrykg@bps-ok.org.