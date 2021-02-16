Posted: Feb 16, 2021 7:53 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 7:53 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority has instructed Pawhuska to start some rolling blackouts across its area to help conserve power.

The Lynn Addition and Dial Hill areas of Pawhuska will have power down for one-hour beginning around 9:00 on Tuesday morning – according to the city.

Drive-thru payments at City Hall will be closed for the rest of Tuesday, as well.