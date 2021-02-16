Posted: Feb 16, 2021 7:17 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 7:17 AM

Tom Davis

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for Osage,Washington, Nowata, Craig, Tulsa, Rogers and Mayes counties in our area from 4 PM Tuesday evening to 6 AM Thursday.

Heavy snow is possible with additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts on east to west roads of 1 to 2 feet will be possible

There is also a Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST Tuesday. The very cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Sporadic and short-lived power outages are possible from the gusty north winds.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Stay tuned to Bartlesville Radio, the one you trust, for the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.