Posted: Feb 16, 2021 6:17 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 8:04 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Public Service Company of Oklahoma is going through planned rolling blackouts on Tuesday morning. People who initially lost power around 7:00 had their power back on by 9:00.

According to Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox - this is a part of the rolling blackouts, which have restarted this morning across Oklahoma.

KWON has reached out to PSO for comment. Cox said the blackouts started suddenly - and without any warning. According to a statement from PSO, these interruptions could last up to two hours for some customers.

Some customers got this voicemail about an hour after their interruption.

Initially at 7:00:

815 people in Bartlesville are without power in the Adams Rd. and HWY 75 area of Bartlesville.

686 are also without power for a large portion of downtown Bartlesville.

An additional 1,022 customers are without power in Nowata County. That outage is effecting most of the city of Nowata, Delaware and areas north of Oologah Lake.

An additional 778 customers are without power between Oologah and Talala in the HWY 169 corridor.

Another 250 are without power along HWY 99 between Pawhuska and Barnsdall.

In total, an updated total of nearly 4,000 werewithout power across the listening area during the first round, which ended at 9:00.

Officals say these will continue to conserve power across other locations.