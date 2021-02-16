Posted: Feb 16, 2021 2:19 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 2:22 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Natural Gas said in a press release Monday evening that their suppliers of natural gas are experiencing freezing gas wells due to the duration of the extreme cold. This is impacting the amount of gas they are able to provide to ONG.

ONG wants to make the public aware that, as a result, we could see widespread outages across our service territory. This means customers could lose gas service to their homes and businesses.

When one of ONG's suppliers goes down, and they lose service, it will take an extended length of time to get your service restored. Once the system is operating again, ONG needs to visit each home to check for leaks and reestablish gas service. This makes the need for energy conservation even more important.

ONG is again asking everyone to please reduce your natural gas usage in your home or business and use as little as possible until further notice. It can help reduce the number of people who could lose their natural gas service in these extremely cold conditions. We need your help to keep our community safe and warm.

Based on past experiences, when temperatures fall to these levels, there can be disruptions in the amount of natural gas received from our suppliers and in our distribution network.

Following ONG's regulatory obligations under their curtailment plan, an initial critical step is to take measures to seek assistance from our large industrial, commercial and transport customers to help avoid disruptions.

By following these initial steps of the curtailment plan and conserving the use of natural gas, each customer will help ONG maintain service during this cold weather event.

ONG is planning for shortages and putting measures in place to keep gas service to our customers and critical facilities. Our large-use customers play an important and pivotal role in helping the community avert a disruption in service.

Rolling Electricity Outages

During the electricity outage, we ask that you turn off your furnace. Once power comes back on, please wait 10 minutes, then restart your furnace. This will help our natural gas system adjust to the increase in usage.

As our area experiences intermittent power outages, please be aware that your furnace or other natural gas appliances may be impacted if they have electric ignition. Why? Generally, electronic ignition systems switch the furnace or other natural gas appliance on prior to allowing gas to the appliance. Without electricity, the electric ignition is not operational, and gas will not flow to the appliance until power is restored.

Make sure to charge phones, computers and any other needed devices when the power is on.

