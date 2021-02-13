Posted: Feb 13, 2021 1:01 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2021 1:01 PM

Tom Davis

The Gathering at 217 South Commanche in Bartlesville, in partnership with Calvary Chapel and Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church is providing warmth, food and shelter from the dangerous wind chills and the anticipated heavy snows.918-914-9174 or 918-333-8335 for more information.

The Ramona Friends Church, located at Delaware and 5th Street in Ramona, has opened its doors to anyone in need of shelter during the winter storm.Pastor Hoss at 918.924.5623.

West Side Community Center located at 501 S. Bucy Avenue is open if you need a place to stay and eat and get out of the elements.