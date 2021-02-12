Posted: Feb 12, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2021 2:21 PM

Tom Davis

Dangerous winter weather is bearing down on northeastern Oklahoma highlighted by a Wind Chill Advisory through Saturday night with wind chills as low as 15 below zero followed by a WInter Storm Warning at midnight Sunday morning through 6pm Monday with heavy snow with accumulations of 6 to 8 inches.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible and the wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Strong and gusty north winds will cause significant blowing and drifting of snow, and create dangerous to near impossible travel conditions. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In addition, there is some potential for power outages as winds increase with ice on the lines from the recent weather.

Stay tuned to Bartlesville Radio--The One You Trust--for the latest forecast updates. We are here to prepare you-not scare you.