Posted: Feb 12, 2021 1:32 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2021 1:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The Ramona Friends Church, located at Delaware and 5th Street in Ramona, has opened its doors to anyone in need of shelter during the winter storm.

In addition, RFC is providing emergency food relief and limited transportation for urgent needs. For assistance, call Pastor Hoss at 918.924.5623.

You're also reminded of the warming center at the West Side Community Center located at 501 S. Bucy Avenue if you need a place to stay and eat.