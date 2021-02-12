Posted: Feb 12, 2021 12:02 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2021 12:23 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle asks for patience as the County continues to work on low traffic arterial roadways with more winter weather in the forecast over the weekend.

Commissioner Antle said they have eight personnel that are actively putting material down and clearing arterial roads in District One alone. Antle said they would like to expect your courtesy as they work through this process. He said the ladies and gentleman that are working for District One have worked long hours, early mornings and late nights these last several days, and they'll continue to do so on behalf of the citizens at large.

Commissioner Antle said they had enough material on hand to cover the northern portion of Washington County through the beginning of this winter weather event. Antle added that they took in another delivery of sand on Wednesday, and they've combined it with the salt mixture. He said they did this to ensure that they have enough materials to get through the next wave of winter weather.

Washington County covers approximately 500 to 550 miles of roadway and 150 bridge structures.