Posted: Feb 12, 2021 11:17 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2021 11:17 AM

Ty Loftis

The weekly COVID-19 alert map was released in association with the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s coronavirus situation update. 74 of the 77 counties across the state of Oklahoma remain in the orange, or moderate risk category, including Washington, Osage and Nowata Counties.

The State Department of Health is listing just over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s report. There are 11 additional deaths being reported in Friday’s reported and 806 Oklahoman’s are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Washington County is currently listing 253 active cases. Osage County is listing 217 active cases and Nowata County is listing 66 active cases.