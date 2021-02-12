Posted: Feb 12, 2021 10:48 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2021 11:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) team asks you to be weather aware as we face off against the winter elements this weekend.

WCEM Director Kary Cox said the biggest threat and concern is the sub zero temperatures. Cox said wind chills will be at or around -20 on Sunday and Monday. He said those days will be particularly dangerous with those negative wind chill factors.

Washington County Emergency Management is also looking at the possibility of a significant snowfall.

Cox said snowfall is very hard to predict, but we do face anywhere between eight to 12 inches of snow. He said we could see up to 14 inches of snow if this weekend's storm moves through the area at a slower pace.

We could see as little as two to six inches of snow if the storm were to fizzle out. Cox said there will be some snowfall and accumulations. He said guessing the exact amount is very difficult.

If you have to be outside for any reason, Cox would advise that you dress in layers. With wind chills being at -20 on Sunday and Monday, Cox said it'll only take a matter of a few minutes for frostbite to settle in on any exposed skin surface.

When it comes to driving in the snow, Cox said you should plan your route, ensure that you have a full tank of fuel, and ensure that someone knows when you plan on leaving and arriving at your destination. However, Cox would advise that you stay off the roads this weekend unless you absolutely have to travel.

Cox said crews could also work on roads faster if they don't have to deal with the traffic this weekend.

You are also asked to be mindful of your animals. Cox said you should provide your animals with shelter or a warm place to stay in the days to come.

Cox said the 24-hour snowfall record in the Tulsa area is 14 inches. He said we'd see a historic snowfall if it snows over 14 inches this weekend in the Tulsa area. This could be comparable to the snow storm the area saw in 2010-2011.