Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Fire Department is remembering a former member that served on the department of 34 years.

Michael Dean Gann, 71, of Bartlesville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8th, 2021. He was born on May 28, 1949 to Mary Powell Gann and Lucian Dean Gann in Bartlesville. Michael married Carol Wilborn on November 16, 1974.

Gann had many accomplishments in his lifetime. Gann graduated from Bowring High School and later graduated from NESU at Tahlequah. He briefly taught high school before becoming a Bartlesville firefighter. He served on the school board at Bowring School. He also was a long time bail bondsman in Washington County.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Mary E. Gann and Lucian D. Gann, his brother: Ronald Gann, and his daughter: Amanda Gann.

He is survived by his wife: Carol Gann; daughter: Tonia Hicks and husband Don McFeeters; daughter: Mary Helen Horton and husband David; daughter: Michelle Gann and husband George Shouse; sister: Mary Kathleen Gann Bohannan; four stepbrothers: Howard Evans, Mark Evans, Gary Evans, and David Evans; grandchildren: Allen Michael Hicks, James Nelson Hicks and girlfriend Shay Hertz, Caleb Horton, Morgan Horton, Amy Sullivan and husband Michael, Eric McFeeters and wife Katrina; six great-grandchildren; and many, many friends and relatives that dearly loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Gann’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 20th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.