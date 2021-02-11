Posted: Feb 11, 2021 1:06 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 1:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Local groups and agencies in Washington County have worked tirelessly to provide those in need a warm place to stay and eat during these harsh winter conditions.

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland said the West Side Community Center's warming center located at 501 S. Bucy Avenue can house up to 40 people. Copeland said no one utilized the facility Wednesday night. He said the Bartlesville Police Department, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Dewey Police Department and the Ramona Police Department didn't report anyone in need of the shelter during their normal patrol.

Undersheriff Copeland said law enforcement officers didn't find anyone that needed a place to stay. Copeland said the individuals they do know about that are considered homeless and have places set up throughout Washington County do in fact have a place to stay in order to stay out of the elements.

The warming center has been made possible by a joint effort between the West Side Community Center (WSCC), the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD), the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM), Crossroads Baptist Church, Disciples Christian Church, Agape Mission, the Mary Martha Outreach Center, the American Red Cross, and many others.

BPD and WCSO Chaplain Brian Schexnayder, Crossroads Baptist Church and Disciples Christian Church really came together to identify a significant need in the community and find a solution quickly. Undersheriff Copeland said Willie Lorront, the Director of the WSCC, stepped up to provide a location for a warming center to be held. He said countless volunteers are also rising to the occasion to provide meals and more on site.

Seeing everyone step up to the plate shows Undersheriff Copeland and others how much support this community has. Copeland said the community consists of Bartlesville, Dewey and Washington County as a whole.

The warming center at the West Side Community Center will remain open through the end of the winter event that we're currently experiencing.

Other things to keep in mind during this cold stretch include bringing your pets in and away from the elements, covering outdoor faucets, and opening cabinets under sinks. More importantly, Undersheriff Copeland asks you to check on your neighbors, especially those neighbors that may be elderly or have mobility issues. He said the roads may be better than they were at the beginning of the week, but they're still unsure at this time as to what the weather may produce over the weekend into next week.

If you wish to volunteer at the warming center, contact the West Side Community Center, Crossroads Baptist Church or Disciples Christian Church. There contact information is below:

West Side Community Center - 918.336.6760 or visit them at 501 S. Bucy Avenue in Bartlesville

Crossroads Baptist Church - 918.333.4440 or visit them at 3333 E. Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville

Disciples Christian Church - 918.333.1372 or visit them at 5800 Douglas Lane in Bartleville