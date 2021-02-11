Posted: Feb 11, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 10:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order on Wednesday afternoon, directing the Department of Public Safety to expedite renewals or replacements of valid driver licenses and identification.

Gov. Stitt said the executive order will waive restrictions on tag agents to make it easier to obtain a driver's license renewal, and it will allow Oklahomans to obtain identification if a REAL ID is not available. He said it will also allow Oklahomans to obtain a downgraded license, if necessary, and allow third parties to administer driver's license examinations.

Non-DPS CDL examiners can now test anyone with a CDL permit, not just their own students. Gov. Stitt said they're also allowing places like Career Tech Centers give written tests for a driver's license. He said they hope to expand that to cover CDL test real soon.

Gov. Stitt said the executive order is a step in the right direction to decrease wait times and open more appointments. He said his team will continue to work on long-term solutions for these issues.