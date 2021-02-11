Posted: Feb 11, 2021 10:32 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 10:32 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,677 new COVID-19 cases according to Thursday’s situation update. 48 new deaths are listed in the report, none of which are local.

Washington County is currently listing 264 active cases, a decrease of 17 active cases since Wednesday’s report. Osage County is listing 242 active cases, down 24 since the last report. Nowata County is reporting 68 active cases, down one case since the latest update.

MORE INFO HERE.