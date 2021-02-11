Posted: Feb 11, 2021 9:38 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 9:43 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15th in observance of the President’s Day holiday.

The courthouse and administration building in downtown Bartlesville, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office lobby and administrative division will be closed.

All Washington County offices will return to normal hours on Tuesday, Feb. 16th.