Posted: Feb 11, 2021 9:16 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 9:43 AM

Garrett Giles

In 2020, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) employees responded to more requests for emergency assistance than at any time in recent history. PSO’s efforts to help other electric utilities in their time of need is one of the reasons the operating companies of its parent company, American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), were recently named recipients of the Edison Electric Institute’s (EEI) Emergency Response Awards for Emergency Assistance.

PSO line workers, tree crews and support personnel from around the state spent more than 70 days “off-system” working to help restore electricity following some of last year’s most devastating weather events, including Hurricanes Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Sally and Delta.

In a statement, Steve Baker, PSO Distribution vice president, said:

“The overall strength and resilience of our country’s electric infrastructure is due in large part to the willingness of electric utilities in every state to respond to requests from other utilities for mutual assistance. We’re proud of the reputation we’ve earned as being a company that can be counted on to help when the need arises, and I could not be any more proud of those in our company who willingly leave their homes and families – sometimes for days or even weeks – to come to the aid of others. Whether that help is needed here in Oklahoma, or half-way across the country, we’re always going to do whatever we can because we know what that help has meant to us during times in which we’ve needed it.”

EEI’s Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were announced during EEI’s virtual Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting on Jan. 14, 2021.