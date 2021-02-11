Posted: Feb 11, 2021 7:10 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 7:11 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Some posts on social media the past 24 hours have circulated a graphic predicting up to 15 inches of snow across Northeast Oklahoma on Sunday night through Monday.

KWON spoke with our News on 6 Weather Partners - Meteorologist Alan Crone says it is a little too early to know exactly what Sunday night could bring as far the snow totals go

Crone says there is absolutely a possibility of impactful snow, but the storm system is too far away right now to know for sure - or to make accurate predictions on totals. Right now the system is near Alaska.

There is a chance for some lighter snow on Friday and Saturday, with the possibility of heavier snows Sunday night into Monday.

