Posted: Feb 10, 2021 3:24 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2021 3:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The West Side Community Center (WSCC) located at 501 S. Bucy Avenue in Bartlesville has opened its doors to anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

The WSCC is open for people to sleep and also to eat while staying out of the cold weather. The warming center is open now and will remain open through the end of this winter event.

The warming center has been made possible by a joint effort between the West Side Community Center, the Bartlesville Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Emergency Management, Crossroads Baptist Church and Disciples Christian Church.

For more information released by the West Side Community Center, visit their Facebook page.