Posted: Feb 10, 2021 2:55 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2021 2:55 PM

Max Gross

Over 100 voters braved the icy conditions on Tuesday to pledge their support for Dee Armstrong who was elected to the Nowata School Board office No. 1. Armstrong received a total of 119 votes. Challengers Tamara Maddux and Ronald Crupper received a combined 68 votes.

Armstrong is a former employee of Nowata Public Schools she also had several children and grandchildren come through the school system. Armstrong said the most important thing for a school board member is to be a resource for the district’s teachers.

Armstrong had previously stated that she was concerned about a decreasing trend in enrollment for NPS. Armstrong will serve one of the three open seats on the board.