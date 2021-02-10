Posted: Feb 10, 2021 11:21 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2021 11:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the first bill of the new session on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 1031 temporarily extends modifications to the Open Meetings Act. Gov. Stitt said this would allow meetings to be held virtually. He said he would like to make some of these things permanent.

Gov. Stitt thanked Speaker Charles McCall and President Pro Tem Senator Greg Treat for getting Senate Bill 1031 to his desk.

You can watch Gov. Stitt sign the bill and hear his remarks below.