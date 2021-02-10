Posted: Feb 10, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2021 9:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Child Nutrition braved the winter elements to bring meals to Bartlesville Public School students throughout the day on Tuesday.

Jon Beckloff, the Director of Bartlesville Child Nutrition, said they served approximately 2,800 meals. Beckloff said they couldn't have pulled it off if they didn't have the amazing support from volunteers. He said Bartlesville faculty and principals helped out.

Some volunteers from City Church and a local Jeep club also chipped in and helped. Beckloff said the effort put on display pointed out what it means to be a Bruin living in Bartlesville. He thanked everyone that helped and reached out to so many students in our community.

Beckloff said they'll be back at it and see everyone next week. He encouraged everyone to stay safe and warm.