Posted: Feb 09, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 3:07 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is in custody on recommendations of one felony and one misdemeanor charge for giving a fake name in order to avoid an active drug court warrant. Cole Bruegeman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Court documents allege that Bruegeman was arrested for possessing methamphetamine. The defendant reported a false name to the detaining officer. Bruegeman had been remanded to drug court for a June 2020 charge of actual physical control of a vehicle. He also has a January 2021 charge for disturbing the peace while intoxicated.

Bruegeman failed to appear for a drug court on January 11 and a warrant was issued. Officers believed his attempt to falsely identify himself was to avoid the warrant. In court the defendant tried to claim that he was not ‘Cole Bruegeman’ as the charging documents stated. Bruegeman’s arraignment was passed to Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. Bond was set at $25,000.