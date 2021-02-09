Posted: Feb 09, 2021 11:30 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 4:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Ida’s Law, which could create a new office at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people, passed the Senate Public Safety Committee on Monday.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. applauded the unanimous passing of Ida’s Law in committee. In a statement, Chief Hoskin said:

“Far too often our Native citizens are victims of violence and can fall through the cracks of the justice system. I hope bills like Ida’s Law and other MMIP legislation at the state and federal level will continue to raise awareness of this issue so that victims and families receive the justice they deserve…”

State Senator Paul Rosino and Representative Collin Walke, a Cherokee Nation citizen, are the authors of this legislation.