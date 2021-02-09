Posted: Feb 09, 2021 10:56 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 10:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Crews in Washington County continue to treat county roads as icy conditions make for difficult traveling conditions.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said they're getting close to running out of the sand / salt mixture that they've been applying to the roads to help alleviate the situation. Dunlap said they typically don't stock large amounts of the mixture because they don't normally face long ice events like the one we're currently experiencing. He said this is a nightmare scenario for Washington County.

Commissioner Dunlap asked that people be patient with them as they do their best to make the roads safe for travel.

Commissioner Bouvier reiterated what Commissioner Dunlap had to say on Tuesday. Bouvier said they haven't had a winter weather event like this in the last five years or so. He asked people to be patient.

Commissioner Bouvier said they're doing everything to keep you and their crews safe at this time.