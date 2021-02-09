Posted: Feb 09, 2021 10:53 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

Roads continue to be slick across northern Oklahoma, as many road closings and traffic accidents continue to be reported across the area. In addition to the slick roads, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says the cold temperatures is something we must pay attention to as the week progresses.

Highs are predicted to be in the mid 20’s for the remainder of the week before dropping into the teens over the weekend. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero.