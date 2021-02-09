Posted: Feb 09, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 10:46 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting one Washington County COVID-19 death in Tuesday’s situation update. The report lists a woman in the over 65 years old age bracket. This is the 79th reported COVID-19 death in Washington County.

Currently, Washington County is reporting 306 active cases, a decrease of 48 cases since Monday’s report. Osage County is listing 280 active cases, down 15 since Monday’s report. Nowata County is reporting 81 active cases, slightly up since the last report.

Statewide 1,070 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. A total of 53 deaths are being reported across the state.

