Posted: Feb 09, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 10:58 AM
Caney Valley Schools Make Final Push Before Polls Close
Garrett Giles
Despite the icy conditions, the Caney Valley Public Schools' $10.5 million bond issue election is still being held until the polls close at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9th.
Superintendent Steven Cantrell said they want everyone to stay safe when heading to the polls. Cantrell said they patrons of Caney Valley have done a great job of supporting their schools. He said they appreciate everything that they've done.
A sample ballot can be found here.
If you have any last minute questions for Superintendent Cantrell, you can send him an email. His email is scantrell@caneyvalleyschool.org.
