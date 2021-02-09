Posted: Feb 09, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 10:58 AM

Garrett Giles

Despite the icy conditions, the Caney Valley Public Schools' $10.5 million bond issue election is still being held until the polls close at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9th.

Superintendent Steven Cantrell said they want everyone to stay safe when heading to the polls. Cantrell said they patrons of Caney Valley have done a great job of supporting their schools. He said they appreciate everything that they've done.

A sample ballot can be found here.

If you have any last minute questions for Superintendent Cantrell, you can send him an email. His email is scantrell@caneyvalleyschool.org.