Weather Related Closings - Feb. 9th, 2021

Posted: Feb 09, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 9:56 AM

BPSD: Distance Learning through Friday, 2/12

Tom Davis
Due to dangerous road conditions and the challenging weather forecast, Bartlesville Public Schools will be in Distance Learning for the remainder of this week. There will be no classes on Monday for Presidents’ Day. In-person classes will resume on Tuesday, February 16.
 
Elementary school students should complete Days 3-5 in the inclement weather packets that were issued earlier this school year. Those packets are also available online at BPSLEARN.COM. The online packets will be expanded to include a Day 6 for Friday. Parents who have online access are invited to download them, but elementary students lacking access to the Day 6 activities will be excused.
 
Middle and high school students should use their take-home Chromebooks to complete the lessons assigned by their teachers in Canvas, etc. 
 
Day Elementary Schools Bartlesville High School Madison Middle School Central Middle School
Tuesday, 2/9 Packet Day 3 BHS Tuesday DL Schedule

MMS Tuesday DL Schedule

 CMS Daily DL Schedule
Wednesday, 2/10 Packet Day 4 REVISED BHS DL Schedule REVISED MMS DL Schedule CMS Daily DL Schedule
Thursday, 2/11 Packet Day 5 REVISED BHS DL Schedule REVISED MMS DL Schedule CMS Daily DL Schedule
Friday, 2/12

Packet Day 6

(will be added to the online packets; excused for students unable to access)

 Complete a task for each teacher as directed REVISED MMS DL Schedule CMS Daily DL Schedule
Monday, 2/15 No classes: Presidents' Day Inservice No classes: Presidents' Day Inservice No classes: Presidents' Day Inservice No classes: Presidents' Day Inservice
Tuesday, 2/16 In-person classes resume In-person classes resume In-person classes resume In-person classes resume

Meal deliveries: Click here for Tuesday routes with rough stop times. Check the Bartlesville Child Nutrition Facebook page for updates, including the vehicles being used.


