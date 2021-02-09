Posted: Feb 09, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

Due to dangerous road conditions and the challenging weather forecast, Bartlesville Public Schools will be in Distance Learning for the remainder of this week. There will be no classes on Monday for Presidents’ Day. In-person classes will resume on Tuesday, February 16.

Elementary school students should complete Days 3-5 in the inclement weather packets that were issued earlier this school year. Those packets are also available online at BPSLEARN.COM . The online packets will be expanded to include a Day 6 for Friday. Parents who have online access are invited to download them, but elementary students lacking access to the Day 6 activities will be excused.

Middle and high school students should use their take-home Chromebooks to complete the lessons assigned by their teachers in Canvas, etc.

Meal deliveries: Click here for Tuesday routes with rough stop times. Check the Bartlesville Child Nutrition Facebook page for updates, including the vehicles being used.