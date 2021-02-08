Posted: Feb 08, 2021 2:54 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 2:56 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Union senior Henry Auer got the quite the phone call last week. Auer picked up his phone to find that Oklahoma senator Jim Inhofe had some big news for him.

Auer participates in football, basketball, FFA and student council at Oklahoma Union. The senior has been recognized by his coaches and teachers as a natural leader. Auer said getting the phone call was a complete surprise.

Auer’s 4.0 GPA has opened several doors for him. He says that he has applications out to Duke and Stanford as well. Auer says it will be hard to beat the offer to be a part United States Military Academy at West Point. Auer lives in Lenapah and is the son of Rich and Karen Auer.