Posted: Feb 08, 2021 12:15 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 12:15 PM

Max Gross

According to the Nowata County Emergency Management Facebook page there will not be COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nowata County on Monday due to icy conditions. Nowata County Commissioners Chairman Burke LaRue said those who had an appointment for Monday will be serviced on Friday at the point of distribution.

