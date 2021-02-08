Posted: Feb 08, 2021 11:18 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 11:18 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,040 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s situation update. Four total deaths were listed in the report. Statewide 1,015 hospitalizations are being reported across the state—the lowest total since November 2020.

Washington County is reporting 354 active cases. Osage County 295 active cases. Nowata County is listing 79 active cases.