Posted: Feb 08, 2021 10:49 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 10:49 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners were scheduled to meet at the fairgrounds Monday morning, but wintry weather forced that meeting to be canceled.

Once the courthouse re-opens, Osage County Court Clerk Robin Slack will have to re-post the agenda and give a 24-hour notice before they can meet for this week’s regularly scheduled meeting. District three commissioner out of Osage County Darren McKinney recently spoke on the importance of informing county employees that the courthouse, and other county-owned buildings, would be closed.

Washington County Court Clerk Jill Spitzer will have to go through the same process as Slack. Nowata County met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.