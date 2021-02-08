Posted: Feb 08, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 10:20 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several bids at Monday morning’s meeting. The commissioners awarded a bid for polypropylene pipe. The board also opened several bids for a chip spreader. The third action was to let bids for rock.

A $215 reimbursement claim was accepted for the county election board office. Every month the state reimburses a portion of the payroll. District two commissioner Timmie Benson appointed Jared Collins, Makayla Haddox and himself to the positions of requisitioning and receiving officers.

Presentations for the 911 Trust Authority and Nowata County Emergency Management were tabled. The commissioners will meet again next Tuesday due to the President’s Day Holiday.



