Posted: Feb 08, 2021 9:54 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 9:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department’s search for a suspect that broke into a pop machine and stole pocket change outside the Caney City Library has been taken into custody.

According to the CPD, the Nowata Police Department took Bradley Davis into custody after they observed him breaking into machines at a local laundry mat. Davis fled and led officers on a chase but was later apprehended. Davis is facing multiple criminal charges in Nowata County and will face charges in Caney as well.