Posted: Feb 08, 2021 9:44 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 9:44 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a pursuit and stolen patrol unit resulted in injuries to an OHP trooper and a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper.

The incident started just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday when OHP trooper Micah Gibe was in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger with a paper tag on the Will Rogers Turnpike eastbound between Vinita and Afton. The suspect vehicle struck stop sticks that had been set up near the Miami gate. The suspect's tire deflated and he exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Troopers pursued and at some point in time, the suspect stole an OHP unit and continued eastbound on the turnpike.

The suspect crossed over into Missouri, hitting a Missouri Highway Patrol unit. That trooper sustained unknown injuries and was transported to the hospital. The suspect eventually struck stop sticks set up by Missouri Highway Patrol and was taken into custody.

After the suspect was taken into custody, it was discovered that OHP trooper Gibe had been struck as well. He was exiting his unit to apprehend the suspect and was accidentally struck by a Missouri Highway Patrol unit. Trooper Gibe was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.