Posted: Feb 08, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 11:04 AM

Tom Davis

The ice storm and it's effects on city services and the year-end crime stats highlighted a good portion of Monday's COMMUNITY CONNECTION with Engineering and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen, Public Works Director Keith Henry, Police Chief Tracy Roles and City Engineer Michah Siemers.

Public Works Director Keith Henry said the street crews have been out since late Sunday applying sand and salt to the main roads in town. He cautions that since the temperatures are so low, there might not be much ice melting on the roads as we would like.

Henry also said the trash pickups have been taking place in those areas where the trash can be safely collected. Henry said the crews will work through the day to get them all but if any polycarts are missed, they will be collected either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Police Chief Tracy Roles urged caution on the rodeways citing that Bartlesville police have handled 11 accidents prior to 9:30am on Monday. Chief Roles also said two of the city's police vehicles have been involved in weather-related accidents as well.

Chief Roles gave out the preliminary year-end crime stats for Bartlesville. The official numbers will be released later by the OSBI.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS:

2018 117

2019 99

2020 95

CRIMES AGAINST PROPERTY:

2018 287

2019 261

2020 362

Roles said there was a decrease in all burglaries except vehicle burglaries. The largest percentage of those burglaries ocurred when the own left their vehicle unlocked.

Michah Siemers said some projects are wrapping up with the downtown landscaping programs along with the flat work. Price Fields phase 3 is getting close to completion and the Eastland Pathfinder is finished.

Siemers gave and update nn the Wooland area saying that they have run into issues near Cherokee Hills Drive with piping, drainage, and some gas and electrical lines, but they are making progress.