Posted: Feb 08, 2021 9:38 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 9:38 AM

Ty Loftis

On Friday, February 19th, Pawhuska students in sixth through twelfth grades will participate in an, “Our Youth, Our Future,” survey. This is set to be in cooperation with the Tri-Ethnic Center for Prevention Research at Colorado State University.

The survey will help the school plan, fund and evaluate its drug and alcohol prevention program. The survey is being conducted at no cost to the school and participation is voluntary. A copy of the survey is available at the high school office for parents who wish to view it. If parents wish to withdraw their child from participating in the survey, contact school secretary Charity McNeil at 918-287-1265.