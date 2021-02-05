Posted: Feb 05, 2021 2:20 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 2:20 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County court on Friday facing multiple charges stemming from a Thursday morning incident. Teddy Devore was in custody when he was charged with possession of an altered firearm and multiple drug related charges.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police found the defendant sleeping in his vehicle on the 2300 block of Skyline Drive. Devore was slumped over in the driver’s seat. The defendant had a silver revolver laying in his lap.

Officers observed Devore to be lethargic and possibly under the influence. A search of the vehicle produced methamphetamine and narcotics. The weapon also had the exterior serial number scratched off. Bond for Devore was set at $10,000.