Posted: Feb 05, 2021 11:33 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 11:33 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union President and CEO Dennis Halpin is pleased to announce Joe Beffer has been named Senior Vice President, Director of Lending.

“We are excited to have Joe in this position at Truity,” said President/CEO Dennis Halpin. “His experience and leadership are assets to both our staff and our members.”

Beffer has worked at the credit union in the areas of Consumer Lending and Credit Resolutions for nine years, most recently as Manager for Credit Resolutions. He also brings experience in the management of mortgage loss mitigation and vendor relationships. He has a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Wesleyan University and a master’s degree from Emporia State University. He is currently pursuing completion of the Credit Union National Association’s Management School. Beffer is also a graduate of Leadership Bartlesville XXIV.

As SVP, Beffer will lead Truity’s Mortgage Servicing and Mortgage, Consumer and Commercial Lending departments as well as contribute to strategic planning and development for the credit union. “I look forward to working with the Lending team at Truity to continue to offer quality lending solutions to the communities we serve,” he said.

Beffer is an active member of the Bartlesville community and is President Elect for Daybreak Rotary and President of the Board of Directors for Building Bridges of Oklahoma. He also serves as a committee member for the United Way, a Chamber Advocate with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, a board member for the Oklahoma Credit Union Collectors Association and a committee member for the Cornerstone League- Lending and Collection Council Conference.

Beffer has been a Bartlesville resident for almost 35 years and married to his wife Andrea for 18 years. They have 3 children, ages 11, 9 and 4.

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $836 million. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.