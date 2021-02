Posted: Feb 05, 2021 10:08 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

It's Cougar Spirit Day at Oklahoma Union High School.

Coronation will take place at 5:30 p.m. before the girl's game on Friday. The boy's game will follow.

Homecoming royalty interview conclude on Friday on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 p.m. with seniors Arick Rowley, Ashton Berry and Hannah Harris, compliments of Regent Bank in Nowata.