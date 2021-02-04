Posted: Feb 04, 2021 3:57 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2021 3:58 PM

Two Central Middle School students recently participated in a robotics tournament and made it all the way to the semifinals and got the Judge's Award, which is presented to the team that is most deserving of special recognition.

Bartlesville seventh graders Dillon Mehta and Adit Paul also made and donated ear savers to Bartlesville's Elder Care Center. They were awarded the Bartlesville Community Award for their work on the project.

Last year, the two students were in Lolly Williams' STEM class and they were able to take part in, “Project Lead The Way.” This gave the two students a chance to take innovative science and technology classes. Competing in competitions last year, the two students won two Sportsmanship Awards in robotics tournaments and made it to multiple final rounds.