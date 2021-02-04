Posted: Feb 04, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2021 10:29 AM

Max Gross

One Washington County death is being reported in Thursday’s situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The report lists a man in the 65 years or older age bracket. This is the 77th reported death in Washington County.

Washington County is reporting 341 active cases, the same number as Wednesday. Osage County is listing 300 active cases, down five cases since the last report. Nowata County is reporting 89 active cases for the second consecutive day.

Statewide 2,782 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. The OSDH is reporting 27 total deaths in Oklahoma on Thursday.

