Posted: Feb 04, 2021 9:31 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2021 9:34 AM

Garrett Giles

An online auction benefiting the rescued animals at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge (TCWR) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, will be held beginning Friday, February 5th at 8:00 a.m. and ending Sunday, February 7th at 8:00 p.m.

The auction, aptly titled “Will You Be My MEOW-lentine?,” is set to feature a variety of Valentine-esque gifts and goods from local businesses, including but not limited to gift baskets and certificates, art and jewelry.

All funds raised will directly support the lions, tigers, bears, and other rescued wild animals who call TCWR home. Winter is the Refuge’s slow season when admissions are down, something that has been compounded by the pandemic. The Will You Be My MEOW-lentine? Online Auction is a wonderful way for the public to support Survivors of the Big Cat Trade in a fun, socially-distanced manner while “getting their paws on” some amazing products.

The event will be held through BiddingOwl.com. The best way to both access the auction on Friday, February 5th and stay updated on the event is to “Like” Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on Facebook and subscribe to their weekly e-newsletter at tcwr.org/subscribe.