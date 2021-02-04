Posted: Feb 04, 2021 9:10 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2021 9:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Lyn McKee, an MBA-NM, BSN, and RN, has been named Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, effective Sunday, March 7th. She brings over 15 years of nursing leadership experience to her new role.

Lyn currently serves as the CNO at Ascension St. John Owasso. She previously served as CNO for the Ascension St. John hospitals in Sapulpa and Nowata. Prior to that, she held several leadership positions at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips including program manager of inpatient operations, nurse manager of the cardiac stepdown unit and clinical nurse educator. Lyn also worked in the cardiac unit at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University and a master’s in business administration from Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Lyn is an exceptional nursing leader who has demonstrated her keen ability to build a culture of safety, engagement, and high performance with a strong customer focus to provide compassionate, personalized care. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips is pleased to welcome Lyn back to Bartlesville, and knows she will lift the team to new heights.