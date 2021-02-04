Posted: Feb 04, 2021 6:56 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2021 7:09 AM

Tom Davis

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios for our monthly conversation. The discussion ranged from committee assignments and no actionable legislation for the people in the House to impeachment, executive order, COVID-19 vaccinations success in Oklahoma and regaining congress in 2022.

Earlier this week, Hern announced that he will co-chair the House Small Business Caucus with Democrat Representative Chris Pappas (NH-01) for the 117th Congress. The Small Business Caucus is a bipartisan group of lawmakers committed to strengthening small businesses throughout the country.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the bedrock of the American Dream,” said Rep. Hern. “The perspective of small business leaders is necessary to the legislative process; the work we do on Capitol Hill impacts every main street around the country. After a year of adversity and uncertainty for American small businesses, bipartisan cooperation and entrepreneurial legislating is essential to secure the future of our businesses and workers. I am proud to co-chair the Small Business Caucus with Congressman Pappas, ensuring that Congress continues to make America a place of opportunity for everyone.”

Hern voiced his displeasure with the poor leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that the House has yet to work on any real legislation aside from the budgetary continuing resolution.

The Congressman also had plenty to say about the futile attempt to "remove" former President Trump from office via a Senate impeachment trial since Mr. Trump is now a private citizen.

Hern had some harsh comments on President Biden and his executive orders calling the present situation a dictatorship in Washington, DC with a fully compliant Democratic House and Senate to carry out the President's directives. Hern is especially bothered by the new energy policies being set forth by President Biden such as the cancelation of the XL pipeline permit and other executive orders that aim to harm Oklahoma's energy sector.

Representative Hern said he is hear praise from many on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma. Despite a few challenges early and some local confusion, Oklahoma is now 4th in the nation in get the vaccine to the citizens.

Lastly, Hern stressed that is more important than ever for the GOP to retake congress in 2022 if we are to reverse any of the damage being done already by the new administration.