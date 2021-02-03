Posted: Feb 03, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 4:17 PM

Ty Loftis

In the wake of Jourdan Foran resigning from her post as Pawhuska's Ward Two council member in November, three candidates are vying for that spot in the upcoming election. Susan Bayro, Amber Nash and Bruce Malone are all looking to fill the expired term.

Malone, a local business owner in town, says things aren't getting accomplished as they should and disagrees with the way council members are conducting business. He gave an example relating to bed and breakfasts at a planning and zoning meeting.

Bayro says she will be able to continue the improvements between the Osage Nation and the City of Pawhuska. Bayro adds that her experience will allow her to help the council and city manager obtain funds to make Pawhuska a better city moving forward.

Nash says that areas she believes need to be improved include drainage issues along the streets, updating the sewer system and better drinking water.

Foran was forced to resign from the city council in November because she had taken a job in Bartlesville, which required her to move.

Just over a week ago, the Osage County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that Foran had been arrested on January 17th and this stemmed from a call with someone telling dispatch they needed help after their vehicle landed in a ditch. The press release says in part that once officers arrived, the situation deteriorated and Foran was then taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, resisting an officer and assault and battery on an officer. The district attorney's office has announced formal charges against Foran.

The election for that Ward Two seat is scheduled for this coming Tuesday.